Brandon Wimbush Announces Transfer to UCF from Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush has decided to transfer to the University of Central Florida, he announced Tuesday.

Wimbush has already earned his degree and will be eligible to play as a graduate transfer in 2019, which will be his final season of college ball.

Wimbush entered the 2018 season with high expectations after starting 12 games in 2017 for the Fighting Irish, throwing 16 touchdowns while adding 14 rushing touchdowns. However, he lost his job to Ian Book after three games.

Notre Dame won each of its first three games, but Wimbush only had one passing touchdown with four interceptions in this time. He showcased his upside with three touchdown passes against Florida State after Book went down with an injury, but he still had two interceptions.

In four years with the Irish (including a redshirt season in 2016), Wimbush had 2,606 passing yards and 20 touchdowns plus 1,156 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. These are disappointing numbers for a player who came to the program as a 4-star recruit rated the No. 46 overall player in the country, per 247Sports.

Still, his upside as both a runner and passer is obvious, and he will get a chance to create a new legacy with a different program.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium first reported Wimbush's intentions to transfer in December.

According to Mike Berardino of the Indy Star, Wimbush had "some tremendous opportunities lining up" with several Power Five teams interested in the veteran player. A deciding factor was finding a program that would allow him to showcase his ability for NFL teams before the 2020 draft.

Although he likely won't be guaranteed a starting spot with the Knights, the team's quarterback situation is wide open after McKenzie Milton suffered a devastating leg injury at the end of last season. The issue has required at least five surgeries, and it's unknown whether he will be able to return to the field in 2019.

Wimbush could fill the gap and keep UCF as one of the most dangerous teams in college football.

The AAC team has gone 25-1 over the past two seasons and has enough talent to make a New Year's Six bowl game again next year.