NFL Free Agents 2019: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market

Don Wright/Associated Press

Looking ahead to March, free agency will generate significant buzz as notable names test the open market in hopes of landing massive deals.

Among those hoping to sign a big contract, running back Le'Veon Bell's situation draws intrigue. He decided to sit out for the entire 2018 campaign rather than sign a franchise-tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A few veteran pass-rushers have played through the final year of their deals. There's a strong chance teams will use the franchise tag or ink extensions to keep them off the open market. An underrated edge-rusher could go into free agency as the top talent at his position if star playmakers choose to stay with their current clubs.

Let's go through predictions for veteran talents primed to mingle with suitors during free agency. Where will they sign in the offseason?

RB Le'Veon Bell, Unsigned

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bell's decision not to play on a one-year guaranteed deal may rub some the wrong way. However, the 26-year-old won't have a shortage of teams interested in signing him to a long-term deal.

In four out of five terms, he's eclipsed 1,200 yards from scrimmage as one of the top pass-catching running backs in the league. The two-time All-Pro can line up on the perimeter like a wide receiver and serve as the bell-cow ball-carrier.

Beyond this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will have Darrel Williams and J.D. Moore as the only running backs on the books. General manager Brett Veach must find Kareem Hunt's replacement in the offseason.

Bell can perform in the same way Hunt did during his time on the field. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes can target him in the short passing game or hand off and watch the fifth-year running back break down a defense with his patient run style. He's the ideal acquisition to fill a void in the backfield and provide another spark to an explosive offense.

Prediction: Bells signs with the Chiefs

WR Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles before the October 30 deadline. The move hasn't led to much production for the 30-year-old pass catcher. In six contests, he's recorded 26 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown.

Nelson Agholor will go into a contract year next season; fellow wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will remain under team control through the 2021 term. It's unlikely the Eagles would pay a premium for Tate, who's good enough to command a deal worth $12-14 million per year.

According to Spotrac, the Indianapolis Colts will have a projected $123 million in cap space next year. Tate's market value is a small drop in the bucket for this franchise. Now, with quarterback Andrew Luck healthy, general manager Chris Ballard can comfortably surround him with talent. Wide receiver Ryan Grant fell flat as a primary starter, logging just 34 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown in 13 appearances, which includes nine starts.

Typically, Tate gouges defenses with yards after the catch; he listed fifth in the category for each of the last two terms. Catching passes from Luck, who's throwing with pinpoint accuracy this year (67.2 percent), the Pro Bowl wide receiver could have a bounce-back season and fill the No. 2 role opposite T.Y. Hilton.

Prediction: Tate signs with the Colts

EDGE Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's not a foregone conclusion that edge-rusher Dee Ford hits the open market, but the team hasn't talked about an extension in a public forum. In a scenario that he becomes an unrestricted free agent, the 27-year-old could land a massive deal if star pass-rushers Demarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark and Jadeveon Clowney re-sign with their respective teams on long-term deals or the franchise tag.

This year, Ford put together his best campaign as a pass-rusher with 12 sacks. He dealt with a back injury that limited him to six games during the 2017 campaign, which became a buzz kill to his steady progress as a contributor within the Chiefs' front seven. Through 15 games, the fifth-year man out of Auburn looks like a slightly better version of the player who sacked the quarterback 10 times in 2016.

The Tennessee Titans have two aging outside linebackers in Brian Orakpo (32 years old) and Derrick Morgan (29 years old). They've logged a combined 24 starts and two sacks, which is a major drop off from previous years. The veteran pair led the team in the category between the 2016-17 terms.

General manager Jon Robinson selected Harold Landry in the second round of this year's draft. He could pair the Boston College product with a veteran on the opposite side to ensure production off the edge. As a proven commodity still playing at a high level, Ford can serve as an active example for the rookie outside linebacker. Together, they could become a disruptor pair.

Prediction: Ford signs with the Titans

FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington Redskins

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix saw the writing on the wall and foretold his fortune. He didn't see himself in the Green Bay Packers' future, and the team sent him to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fourth-round pick before the trade deadline.

Although he's a solid starter in the Redskins secondary, the front office has bigger problems to address at quarterback and potentially running back. Alex Smith and Derrius Guice have battled infections following their surgeries. As a result, the recovery timetables for both players remain unclear. Furthermore, the 34-year-old signal-caller suffered a career-threatening leg injury. Washington may have to invest in a stopgap option at the position while a rookie develops in a backup role.

If Clinton-Dix wants a lucrative deal, he'll probably sign with another team—a club with a void to fill in pass defense and flushed with cash. The Oakland Raiders will have a projected $78.8 million in cap space. At 30 years old, safety Marcus Gilchrist will look for a new deal; Karl Joseph hasn't played up to first-round expectations since coming out of West Virginia in 2016.

In five seasons, Clinton-Dix has logged 28 pass breakups and 14 interceptions as an active patrolling safety on the back end and on the second level. He's a strong free-agent option for a defense that's allowed the most passing touchdowns (34) this season.

Prediction: Clinton-Dix signs with the Raiders