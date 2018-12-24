Lakers News: JaVale McGee Won't Play vs. Warriors Because of Pneumonia

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee will miss his first opportunity to play against his former team, the Golden State Warriors

According to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell, McGee will not make the trip to the Bay Area and will miss Tuesday's Christmas Day showdown with the Warriors as he recovers from pneumonia.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LeBron: 'Little Pissed Off' Over KD Toxic Comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: 'Little Pissed Off' Over KD Toxic Comments

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Says It Would Be 'Ideal' to Add a Star in FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ Says It Would Be 'Ideal' to Add a Star in FA

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Stephen A. Worried About LBJ After Posting 'Jewish Money' Lyrics

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Stephen A. Worried About LBJ After Posting 'Jewish Money' Lyrics

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Plaschke: Christmas Wish List for All Our Teams

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Plaschke: Christmas Wish List for All Our Teams

    Bill Plaschke
    via latimes.com