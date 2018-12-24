Lakers News: JaVale McGee Won't Play vs. Warriors Because of Pneumonia

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee will miss his first opportunity to play against his former team, the Golden State Warriors.

According to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell, McGee will not make the trip to the Bay Area and will miss Tuesday's Christmas Day showdown with the Warriors as he recovers from pneumonia.

