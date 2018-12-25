Raiders Deliver Christmas Joy to Deprived Fan Base in MNF Win over Broncos

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Christmas Eve wind became a Raider for one night to provide Oakland faithful with a great going-away gift after 44 years in the Bay Area.

The Raiders handled the rival Denver Broncos when securing a 27-14 victory Monday at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum.

It became a bittersweet moment.

No more Black Hole.

No more dirt infield in an NFL stadium.

Viva Las Vegas.

The team may be stuck in limbo for one more season before taking root in Sin City. Oakland faithful aren't going away quietly. The city sued the organization for violating antitrust laws.

"The defendants brazenly violated federal antitrust law and the league's own policies when they boycotted Oakland as a host city," attorney Barbara Parker said in a statement. "The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill.

"The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants’ unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

One way or another, the Raiders are moving, and Oakland fans will be left in the lurch. They can choose whether to continue their allegiance or alienate their favorite team.

For one night, it didn't matter.

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

"I don't know if this is the end at the Coliseum, but if it is I love you guys. Merry Christmas and God bless you all," quarterback Derek Carr said after the contest.

Plenty went wrong with the organization this season. Jon Gruden as the head coach and de facto general manager hasn't gone as planned. A 4-11 record after going 6-10 a year ago while trading away its two best and most promising players in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper and a midseason firing of general manager Reggie McKenzie placed the franchise's inner turmoil on full display. Jokes aplenty were made at Oakland's expense.

Many things can be said of the Raiders this season, but they saved their best for their final two home games and didn't allow their fans to go home with coal in their stocking despite being bad most of the year.

"We're playing good football and that's because of them," Gruden said of the fans, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

When the Cleveland Browns moved in 1995, the fans tore apart the stadium after the franchise lost 24-21 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before moving to Baltimore. Even the Raiders' rowdy bunch of 53,850 strong proved to be more civil and a victory certainly helped soften the blow.

It's easy to understand the frustration.

Years of support are being flushed down the toilet while another NFL franchise chases the almighty dollar, aka a new stadium, with the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas being far too enticing for Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Emotions tend to bubble over when a deep connection between exists between a team and its city. A piece of the community is dying even though its support hasn't wavered.

"It's just the loyalty," Gruden said, per NBC Bay Area's Scott Bair. "... I'm here 20 years later, and I still see those guys and still recognize a lot of them. I appreciate them, and hopefully we can keep that spirit alive wherever we play."

The Raiders don't know where their next home will be. Oakland's hardline stance obviously removes it from the equation. The team's Las Vegas stadium won't be ready until 2020. Not a single solid lead can be mentioned regarding the organization's plans. It could play in UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium for a season or reside in another NFL city.



That's for tomorrow, though.

A feel-good moment shouldn't be overlooked by those who stuck with the franchise this long even though they're about to be abandoned.

A few exciting moments can be extrapolated beyond Monday's performance toward the next stage. The Raiders attacked the Broncos with a physical approach on both sides of the ball.

John Hefti/Associated Press

The offensive line featuring a pair of rookie offensive tackles, Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker, helped pave the way for running back Doug Martin. The Muscle Hamster provided his best game in silver and black with 21 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. Carr, meanwhile, played efficient football by completing 73.1 percent of his passes with no turnovers.

Defensively, the Raiders held Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay in check while harassing quarterback Case Keenum. Cornerback Rashaan Melvin posted a particularly impressive performance with a team-leading 12 tackles. Safety Karl Joseph also made multiple impact plays. The team's 2016 first-round pick served as a tone-setter while patrolling the middle of the field in the passing game and registered a sack—which is significant since the Raiders entered Monday's contest with a league-worst 12 sacks (less than Mack had by himself after Sunday's play).

John Hefti/Associated Press

Complementary football has allowed the Raiders to play better down the stretch. They're not making the same amount of mental mistakes as earlier. Growth may have been marginal, but it's present. This portends a better future despite the midseason teardown.

The Raiders have some pieces to build around in Carr, Miller, Parker, Melvin, Joseph, Gareon Conley, Maurice Hurst, P.J. Hall and Arden Key. This will be the team's core as it enters nomad status. It's just the start, though. Three 2019 first-round picks coupled with a projected $78.8 million in salary-cap space have the Raiders positioned well to build in Gruden's image.

Where all of this happens has yet to be determined to the dismay of faithful fans.

A delicate balance exists between enjoying the moment and understanding what lies ahead. If a person can't enjoy what's happens now, the future doesn't matter. Raiders fans may have a hole in their hearts if the organization never played another game in Oaktown, but the team made sure to provide its last home effort proved to be its best this season.

"Merry Christmas, Oakland," Martin said, per Tafur. "That was for you."

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @brentsobleski.