Report: Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush to Transfer After Losing Job to Ian Book

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Notre Dame backup quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who lost his job to Ian Book earlier this season, will transfer, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Wimbush completed 50.5 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over three seasons. He also rushed for 1,156 yards and 16 touchdowns and averaged 6.8 yards per pass attempt.

Wimbush has one year left of eligibility after this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.