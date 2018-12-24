Adrien Broner Sued for Allegedly Failing to Pay $1.252M Jewelry Bill

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2018

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner, center, taunts Ashley Theophane at a news conference in Washington, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, ahead of their world title showdown. The fight is scheduled to be held at the D.C. Armory, April 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen/Associated Press

Adrien Broner is being sued by Pristine Jewelers NY for allegedly failing to pay a $1.252 million jewelry tab in full, according to TMZ Sports

Per TMZ, Pristine Jewelers NY has only been able to collect $100,000 to this point, as the boxer's checks for the remaining balance have yet to clear.    

TMZ Sports notes that it has been more than a year since Broner made his initial purchase and allegedly said he would be able to pay up after his April bout with Jessie Vargas. ESPN's Dan Rafael reported Broner's purse for the fight—which ended in a draw—was $1 million.

However, it is now nearing the end of December and the debt has apparently not been paid off. The jeweler is reportedly seeking $1 million in punitive damages as a result.

Broner has not issued a public response to the lawsuit.

Of course, Broner (33-3-1) is currently preparing for a title fight against Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2), which will take place on Jan. 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. That's a fight that should also provide a nice boost to the boxer's bank account.

