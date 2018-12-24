Baker Mayfield Calls Colin Cowherd a 'Grinch' in Merry Christmas Tweet

Baker Mayfield Calls Colin Cowherd a 'Grinch' in Merry Christmas TweetDecember 25, 2018
It's clear where Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd stands on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's "naughty or nice" list.
On Monday night, Mayfield wished his followers a merry Christmas—while also including a special shoutout to Cowherd:
Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield
Merry Christmas to everybody!!! Enjoy your time with loved ones during this special time of the year!! ..... even to you @ColinCowherd ya Grinch
Cowherd's response:
That exchange comes on the same day in which Cowherd called out the rookie for being "juvenile" after staring down ex-Cleveland coach Hue Jackson after sealing a 26-18 victory over Jackson and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday:
Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd
"He's a very accurate thrower of the football, and he also yesterday taunted a coach…Long-term I'll take a grown up. I'll take Wilson, Luck, Darnold. I won't take taunting a coach who got fired & crazy, took another job." @ColinCowherd on Baker Mayfield staring down Hue Jackson https://t.co/p6eLVhDpq9
Last month, Mayfield also called Jackson "fake" when the coach joined Marvin Lewis' coaching staff in Cincinnati after being fired by Cleveland following a 2-5-1 start.
And this is just the latest chapter in the back-and-forth between Cowherd and Mayfield.
Cowherd has been one of Mayfield's biggest critics, saying he would not have taken him No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Not only does Cowherd prefer Sam Darnold's arm to Mayfield's, but the Fox Sports 1 host also has questioned the 23-year-old quarterback's maturity before, citing an arrest video and a crotch grab among other things:
Although Cowherd has taken a hard stance on Mayfield, he did welcome him onto The Herd With Colin Cowherd during the summer:
Well, Mayfield has been letting his play do the majority of the talking as of late.
The No. 1 overall pick has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Most importantly, he has gone 6-6 in his first 12 career starts, also leading the team to a come-from-behind victory in a Week 3 relief appearance.
With Mayfield under center, the 7-7-1 Browns managed to remain in playoff contention into December just one year after becoming the second NFL team to ever go 0-16.
Neither Mayfield nor Cowherd is afraid to voice his opinion, so there's a good chance this won't be their last exchange.
