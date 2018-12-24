Baker Mayfield Calls Colin Cowherd a 'Grinch' in Merry Christmas Tweet

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

It's clear where Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd stands on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's "naughty or nice" list.

On Monday night, Mayfield wished his followers a merry Christmas—while also including a special shoutout to Cowherd:

Cowherd's response:

That exchange comes on the same day in which Cowherd called out the rookie for being "juvenile" after staring down ex-Cleveland coach Hue Jackson after sealing a 26-18 victory over Jackson and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday:

Last month, Mayfield also called Jackson "fake" when the coach joined Marvin Lewis' coaching staff in Cincinnati after being fired by Cleveland following a 2-5-1 start.

And this is just the latest chapter in the back-and-forth between Cowherd and Mayfield.

Cowherd has been one of Mayfield's biggest critics, saying he would not have taken him No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Not only does Cowherd prefer Sam Darnold's arm to Mayfield's, but the Fox Sports 1 host also has questioned the 23-year-old quarterback's maturity before, citing an arrest video and a crotch grab among other things:

Although Cowherd has taken a hard stance on Mayfield, he did welcome him onto The Herd With Colin Cowherd during the summer:

Well, Mayfield has been letting his play do the majority of the talking as of late.

The No. 1 overall pick has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Most importantly, he has gone 6-6 in his first 12 career starts, also leading the team to a come-from-behind victory in a Week 3 relief appearance.

With Mayfield under center, the 7-7-1 Browns managed to remain in playoff contention into December just one year after becoming the second NFL team to ever go 0-16.

Neither Mayfield nor Cowherd is afraid to voice his opinion, so there's a good chance this won't be their last exchange.