UFC's Jon Jones Is 1st Fighter Enrolled in Both VADA, USADA Drug Testing

Jon Jones has voluntarily enrolled in VADA, in addition to USADA, becoming the first MMA fighter to be enrolled in both anti-doping agencies simultaneously.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the news. California required Jones to enroll in VADA as a stipulation for allowing Jones to compete at UFC 232, which was moved to Los Angeles from Las Vegas after the Nevada Athletic Commission refused to clear Jones to fight.

