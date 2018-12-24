UFC's Jon Jones Is 1st Fighter Enrolled in Both VADA, USADA Drug Testing

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Jon Jones, left, and Alexander Gustafsson face off while posing for photographers during a news conference talking about their light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at Madison Square Garden in New York. A mixed martial arts rematch this weekend between Gustafsson and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jones is being moved from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Jon Jones has voluntarily enrolled in VADA, in addition to USADA, becoming the first MMA fighter to be enrolled in both anti-doping agencies simultaneously.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the news. California required Jones to enroll in VADA as a stipulation for allowing Jones to compete at UFC 232, which was moved to Los Angeles from Las Vegas after the Nevada Athletic Commission refused to clear Jones to fight.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

