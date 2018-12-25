NFL Playoff Scenarios 2019: Latest AFC, NFC Wild Card Picture and Vegas Odds

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Its' winner-take-all in the AFC as the Tennessee Titans will host the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night for a game that will likely determine the No. 2 wild-card team.

The Seattle Seahawks earned a wild-card bid in the NFC when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, and the Minnesota Vikings have the inside track on the other spot. However, Minnesota has more work to do in Week 17 if the Vikings are going to earn a postseason spot.

Here's a link to the full league standings heading into Week 17, and details on the wild-card picture with just 16 games left on the regular-season schedule.

AFC Playoff Standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, clinched playoffs)

2. New England Patriots (10-5, clinched AFC East)

3. Houston Texans (10-5, clinched playoffs)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4, clinched playoffs)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

The Chiefs and Chargers go into the final week of the season with the two best records in the AFC. One of them will win the AFC West crown, and almost certainly will earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The other will go into the playoffs as the No. 1 wild-card team. The Chiefs host the Oakland Raiders Sunday, and if they win the game they will take the division and the Chargers will be the wild-card team.

The Chargers play the Broncos in Denver, and they will take the division and the top seed if they beat the Broncos and the Chiefs lose to the Raiders.

The Titans and the Colts both come into their season finale with 9-6 records, and the winner of their game will make the playoffs. If the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans will win the AFC South title and Colts-Titans winner will take the No. 2 wild-card spot.

If the Texans lose, Indianapolis or Tennessee will win the division and the Texans will be reduced to wild-card status.

There is a remote chance the Pittsburgh Steelers could end up with the No. 2 wild-card spot, but the Colts-Titans game would have to end in a tie and the Steelers would have to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens would need to beat the Cleveland Browns.

NFC Playoff standings

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2, clinched NFC South)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3, clinched NFC West)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4, clinched NFC North)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6, clinched NFC East)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6, clinched wild-card)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

The Seahawks are set up for a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Cowboys are locked into their position, and if the Seahawks remain in the No. 5 slot, they will go to Dallas during wild-card weekend.

The Vikings are coming off a road win over the Detroit Lions and they have a half-game lead on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings need to beat the Bears at home in the season finale to ensure a spot in the playoffs.

"Win and in. I’m O.K. with that," said head coach Mike Zimmer, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

However, if they lose to the Bears, that will give the Eagles a chance to earn a spot in the postseason if they can beat the Washington Redskins in the season finale.

The Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals Sunday and if they lose and the Vikings win, Minnesota will earn the No. 5 spot in the NFC playoffs and the Seahawks will fall to the No. 6 spot.

The No. 6 seed is likely to play the Bears in the wild-card round. However, if the Bears beat the Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears will move into the No. 2 spot and the Rams will fall to the No. 3 seed.

Super Bowl Odds (per OddsShark)

Saints +250

Rams +390

Chiefs +450

Patriots +650

Bears +800

Chargers +1200

Ravens +1600

Cowboys +2500

Texans +2500

Vikings +2800

Seahawks +3300

Colts +4000

Steelers +4000

Titans +4000

Eagles +5000

The Chiefs and Chargers are most likely to win the Super Bowl among potential wild-card teams. The Chiefs are the third choice to win the Super Bowl overall even though they could slip to wild-card status if they lose to the Raiders and the Chargers beat the Broncos.

The Texans are more of a long shot at +2500 as they could be a wild-card team, but they are more likely to earn the division crown.

Interestingly, the Vikings have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Seahawks even though Minnesota still has work to do to clinch that playoff spot.

The Colts and Titans are both +4000, while the Eagles are the longest shot on the board at +5000. Not only do the Eagles need help to get into the playoffs, they are working with backup quarterback Nick Foles in place of starter Carson Wentz.

The Eagles are outsiders at this point, but they still have at leas a slim chance of defending the Super Bowl crown they won nearly a year ago.