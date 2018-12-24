NFL Playoff Odds 2019: Super Bowl Lines for AFC, NFC Contenders After Week 16

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL regular season is down to its very short strokes, with a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders to conclude Week 16, and all of Week 17 remaining.

Going into the final week of the season, 15 teams have a chance to compete in the NFL postseason, with the New Orleans Saints remaining the favorite to win the championship at +250, while the Philadelphia Eagles are the longest shots on the board at +5000.

Here's a link to the NFL standings, as of December 24.

Super Bowl Odds (per OddsShark)

Saints +250

Rams +390

Chiefs +450

Patriots +650

Bears +800

Chargers +1200

Ravens +1600

Cowboys +2500

Texans +2500

Vikings +2800

Seahawks +3300

Colts +4000

Steelers +4000

Titans +4000

Eagles +5000

The Saints took a huge step towards enhancing their status with their 31-28 victory over the Steelers Sunday, as that allowed them to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In addition to having a bye during the wild-card week of the playoffs, the Saints will play at home in the divisional round and the NFC Championship Game if they get that far.

If they win that game and represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, that game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and that's a building that the Saints have already played in this year since the Falcons are division rivals.

None of that will make it easy for the Saints, but it appears they have the best possible route.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Rams are the second choice at +390, and they bounced back from consecutive losses to the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles with an easy victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Still, those backing the Rams can't feel as positive about their team as they did earlier in the season when they were mowing down opponents on a regular basis.

The Rams have the lead for the No. 2 seed, and they can clinch that status with a home win over the San Francisco 49ers.

If they lose and the Bears beat the Vikings on the road, Chicago would move into the No. 2 slot and the Rams would drop into the No. 3 spot. Otherwise, the Bears will be the No. 3 seed. The Bears are +800 to win the Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that allowed the Cowboys to clinch the NFC East title. The Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFL playoffs, and they will play the No. 1 wild-card team in the first week of the playoffs. Dallas is +2500 to win the Super Bowl.

The Seattle Seahawks are in that spot going into their season finale at home against the Arizona Cardinals and are +3300 to win the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are coming off an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and that allowed them to clinch their playoff status.

The Minnesota Vikings are in the No. 2 wild-card spot heading into the final week of the season, and they will hold onto it if they can beat the Bears at home. If they lose and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Redskins on the road, the defending Super Bowl champions will get into the playoffs.

The Vikings are +2800 and the Eagles are +5000 to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The AFC is more complex as far as playoff possibilities are concerned.

The Chiefs have lost two games in a row going into their season finale, and those two defeats at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks have kept them from clinching the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

However, if the Chiefs can beat the Oakland Raiders at home in Week 17, they will own the division and the conference's top seed. If the Raiders come up with a huge upset, the Chargers can win the division and conference's top seed by beating the Denver Broncos on the road.

The Chiefs are +450 to win the Super Bowl, while the Chargers are +1200

The Patriots clinched the AFC East and moved into the No. 2 seed in the AFC as a result of their victory over the Buffalo Bills and the Texans 32-30 loss at Philadelphia. The Pats will clinch the No. 2 seed with a home win over the New York Jets in the final game of the regular season, and New England is +650 to win the Super Bowl.

The Texans have clinched a playoff spot, but they need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at home Sunday to clinch the AFC South title.

The Patriots were in the locker room following their victory over the Bills, and were openly rooting for the Eagles to beat Houston.

"I mean, literally, I was there just refreshing, refreshing like, 'All right, come on Nick, let’s see some of that magic that we’ve seen last year,' " New England safety Duron Harmon said, per Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe.

Harmon was talking about Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who led Philadelphia to a win over the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl

If the Texans lose to the Jaguars, the winner of the Colts-Titans game will win the division title and the Texans will slip to the No. 2 wild-card status. The Texans are +2500 to win the Super Bowl.

The Colts or Titans are going to the playoffs. Those two teams meet in Tennessee in the final game, and the winner will gain the No. 2 wild-card spot (unless the Texans lose to the Jaguars). The Colts and Titans are both +4000 to win the Super Bowl.

The Baltimore Ravens are in first place in the NFC North after their impressive 22-10 road victory over the Chargers, coupled with Pittsburgh's loss at New Orleans. If the Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns at home Sunday, they will win the AFC North. If they lose that game, the Steelers will go back into first place if they beat the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

The Ravens are listed at +1600 to win the Super Bowl, while the Steelers have fallen to +4000 following four losses in their last five games.

The Steelers are virtually out of the wild-card race. They only way they can gain the No. 2 wild-card position is to beat the Bengals while the Colts and Titans tie in the final game.

That last result seems the most unlikely in a season that has been surprising to this point.