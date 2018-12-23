Report: Jets Plan to Make a Run at Jim Harbaugh After Firing Todd Bowles

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reacts following a 21-7 win over Michigan State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis/Associated Press

If the New York Jets reportedly have their way, Jim Harbaugh has coached his last game at the University of Michigan.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Jets are "planning to make a run at Harbaugh after the season ends" with a "financial offer he can't refuse, well in excess of the $7 million he earns in Ann Arbor."

Florio noted Harbaugh has said he will remain with his alma mater, but that apparently won't stop the Jets form pursuing him if and when they fire head coach Todd Bowles.

            

