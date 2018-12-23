Adam Gase on Ryan Tannehill vs. Jags: Wish He Would Have Played a Little Better

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase didn't hold back when discussing the performance of quarterback Ryan Tannehill during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I think today was a rough day for him," Gase said, per Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post. "I wish he would have played a little better. I wish he would have made a few more decisions that were different. I think there's been games that he has—that he's played really well—and there's been some games where we haven't played well."



Gase went on to say: "And it's as much on me as it is on him. I have to do a better job of making sure that he's doing the right things at the right time."

Miami fell to 7-8 on the season with the loss, and Tannehill struggled at 15-of-22 for 146 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The touchdown came on Miami's opening drive, and the team failed to put together any consistency on the offensive side for the rest of the contest.

What's more, his interception was of the pick-six variety to Telvin Smith in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing by just three.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk suggested "Tannehill's future with the Dolphins will be a big topic over the next week and into the offseason in Miami."

There is a potential out for the 2019 campaign on Tannehill's contract, per Spotrac, and his future will come under the spotlight after a lack of much team success since the Dolphins selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2012.

Miami has made the playoffs just once during his tenure, and it lost in the Wild Card Round of the 2016 season in a game he didn't even play because of injury.