Nick Foles on Future with Eagles After Win vs. Texans: 'This Could Be It'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led his team to a 32-30 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday in what may have been his last home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

"It's emotional," he told reporters. "I love playing in Philly. I knew there's a chance this could be it. ... This city means a lot to me. ... There's a chance it's coming to an end. ... I am very grateful for every opportunity to play here."

Foles has a 2019 mutual option that he can void his contract, per Spotrac, and Week 17's game is at Washington.

The Eagles are 8-7 and sitting on the outside of the NFC wild-card picture with the 8-6 Seattle Seahawks and 8-6-1 Minnesota Vikings holding on to the two spots. If they don't make the playoffs, Foles—who is playing for the injured Carson Wentz for the second straight season—could leave Philadelphia after leading the franchise to a Super Bowl last season.

He threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in an NFC Championship Game win over the Vikings and 373 yards and three scores in the Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, cementing himself as a legend in Philadelphia regardless of how the rest of this season plays out.

Foles has done his part to keep the Eagles alive in the race again, winning games against the Texans and Los Angeles Rams in his last two starts.