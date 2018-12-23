Jon Jones Drug Test Prompts UFC 232 to Be Moved to Los Angeles from Las Vegas

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

Jon Jones, left, and Alexander Gustafsson face off while posing for a photographers during a news conference talking about their light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The two are to fight in UFC 232, which is scheduled for Dec. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC 232 will be moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to accommodate Jon Jones, who wouldn't have been allowed to compete in the state of Nevada, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. 

Jones will still face Alexander Gustaffson on Saturday in a rematch of their 2013 fight.

Per Okamoto, the UFC star tested positive for the same metabolite that caused a failed test in 2017. The United States Anti-Doping Agency will not sanction Jones, but Nevada would not licence him. California will allow him to fight, however, leading to the sudden change in venue.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

