Video: Falcons Punter Matt Bosher Crushes Panthers Returner with Huge Hit

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher channeled former Falcons defensive tackle Bill Goldberg when he deposited Carolina Panthers kick returner Kenjon Barner onto the turf during Sunday's game.  

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant connected on a 39-yard field goal to tie the game at 10 with 5:35 left in the second quarter.

Barner received the ensuing kickoff at his own 3-yard line and took off. He reached the 36-yard line before hitting a brick wall in the form of Bosher.  

