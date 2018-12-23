Todd Gurley Expected to Be Active with Knee Injury vs. Cardinals Barring Setback

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley is expected to be active Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Gurley has been considered a game-time decision throughout the week because of inflammation in his left knee and hadn't been practicing, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

