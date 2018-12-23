Todd Gurley Expected to Be Active with Knee Injury vs. Cardinals Barring Setback

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley sprints in an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley is expected to be active Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Gurley has been considered a game-time decision throughout the week because of inflammation in his left knee and hadn't been practicing, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

