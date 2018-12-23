Todd Gurley Expected to Be Active with Knee Injury vs. Cardinals Barring Setback

Todd Gurley Expected to Be Active with Knee Injury vs. Cardinals Barring SetbackDecember 23, 2018
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley is expected to be active Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Unless Rams’ RB Todd Gurley has a setback in pregame warmups today, the team is planning for him to play vs. Cardinals, per source. Rams think he has felt better as week has progressed.
Gurley has been considered a game-time decision throughout the week because of inflammation in his left knee and hadn't been practicing, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
