Steve Wilks Reportedly to Be Fired by Cardinals After Season

Steve Wilks' tenure as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach will reportedly last only one year.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cardinals plan to part ways with Wilks at the end of the 2018 season.

Arizona's future success is tied directly to the development of rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. The 21-year-old is 32nd out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (55.7) and has the third-most interceptions in the league (14).

The Cardinals hired Wilks as head coach on Jan. 22 after Bruce Arians announced his retirement at the end of last season.

Wilks had a successful 2017 season as the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator, which was his first year in the role. The team ranked seventh in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed under his watch.

Things haven't worked out as well for Wilks in Arizona. The Cardinals' 3-11 record is tied with the Oakland Raiders for worst in the NFL. They rank 25th in scoring defense (26.2 points per game) and last in scoring offense (13.7 points per game) with two games remaining.