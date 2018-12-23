Frank De Boer Named Atlanta United Head Coach

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Atlanta United confirmed on Sunday that Frank de Boer has been appointed as their new head coach:

The Dutchman takes over from Tata Martino, who stepped down after winning the 2018 MLS Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers.

De Boer's most recent managerial post was at Premier League side Crystal Palace. He was sacked after just 77 days in charge in September 2017 and replaced by Roy Hodgson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.