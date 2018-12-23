Frank De Boer Named Atlanta United Head Coach

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 23, 2018

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Frank de Boer head coach / manager of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on September 10, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Atlanta United confirmed on Sunday that Frank de Boer has been appointed as their new head coach:

The Dutchman takes over from Tata Martino, who stepped down after winning the 2018 MLS Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers.

De Boer's most recent managerial post was at Premier League side Crystal Palace. He was sacked after just 77 days in charge in September 2017 and replaced by Roy Hodgson.

    

