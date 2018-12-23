"Who's Fit for a Holiday Matchup Dub?" Tissot Stylewatch 2: Episode 2

Christmas Day matchups are around again and Tissot Stylewatch 2 hits the streets of Times Square to see which team is fit for the win. 

Watch above. 


