Urban Meyer to Be Assistant Athletic Director at Ohio State Under AD Gene Smith

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer, who is stepping down after his team's Rose Bowl appearance on January 1, will stay with the school as an assistant athletic director, per Doug Lesmerises of cleveland.com.

OSU athletic director Gene Smith revealed the news to Lesmerises while noting that he wasn't yet sure what the job would entail.

Meyer has gone 82-9 at OSU since taking over the program in 2012. He won the 2014 national championship.

However, Meyer's tenure was marred by a three-game suspension for his handling of Courtney Smith's domestic violence allegations against then-assistant coach Zach Smith, her husband.

Ohio State released a statement, saying in part that Meyer (and Smith and OSU staff) "failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith's misconduct and retained an Assistant Coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes."

OSU offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who led the Buckeyes to a 3-0 record in Meyer's absence, will take over as head coach.