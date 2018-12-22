Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA Discussing Corey Kluber, Nick Castellanos

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be done making blockbuster trades this offseason, with two prominent American League Central stars reportedly on their radar.

Per MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Dodgers are still engaged in discussions with the Cleveland Indians about two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.

Morosi noted the Dodgers are willing to discuss top prospect Alex Verdugo in a trade for Kluber, and if Verdugo were to be dealt, they would have interest in acquiring Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos.

Morosi reported last month discussions between the Dodgers and Indians included different proposals for Kluber, including one involving Yasiel Puig.

That scenario went away on Friday when Los Angeles sent Puig to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a seven-player trade.

After that deal was made official, Michael J. Duarte of NBC Sports Los Angeles quoted one rival executive as saying they would be "blown away" if the Dodgers don't end up adding Kluber.

Castellanos has also been frequently mentioned in various trade rumors this offseason. The Atlanta Braves were among the teams that checked in on the Tigers star during the winter meetings, per Morosi.

Kluber, 32, has been one of the best pitchers in MLB since 2014. The right-hander has finished in the top 10 of AL Cy Young voting in each of the past five seasons and has made three consecutive All-Star teams.

Castellanos set career highs in batting average (.298), on-base percentage (.354) and slugging percentage (.500) in 2018. The 26-year-old can become a free agent after next season.