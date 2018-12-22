Jermell Charlo on Potential Conor McGregor Fight: 'He Knows Who to Call'

Jermell Charlo enters the ring before his WBC World Super Welterweight World Championship bout against Erickson Lubin, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Whether in the boxing ring or the Octagon, Jermell Charlo will be ready for a fight with Conor McGregor.

In an interview with TMZ Sports that was published Saturday, Charlo responded to a question about potentially fighting McGregor with, "It's wherever he want to fight. Conor's a grown man. He knows what to do. And, he knows who to call! We always on standby, especially for an MMA fight,"

      

