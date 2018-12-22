Report: Alan Maloney Under Investigation After Making HS Wrestler Cut Dreadlocks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 17: Wrestlers gather on the mats for skin checks and weigh-ins before session three of the NCAA Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2017 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

New Jersey high school wrestling referee Alan Maloney is under investigation and will not officiate any matches until the probe is complete after forcing Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson to cut his dreadlocks Wednesday in order to compete against Oakcrest High School.

On Saturday, a representative for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association told TMZ Sports it is reviewing the situation and recommended Maloney not be assigned to meets "in order to avoid potential distractions for the competing wrestlers":

"The NJSIAA has been in direct contact with school officials and is now awaiting official incident reports. A report also has been requested from the referee involved. In addition—and as per its formal sportsmanship policy—the NJSIAA has provided initial information to the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights and will continue to send updates as they become available."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.   

Related

    Dodgers' Trade Could All but Seal Harper Splash

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dodgers' Trade Could All but Seal Harper Splash

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 10 Rookie Classes of 2018

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the Top 10 Rookie Classes of 2018

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Craig Kimbrel Worth $100M?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Is Craig Kimbrel Worth $100M?

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Need the Real Draymond More Than Ever

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Warriors Need the Real Draymond More Than Ever

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report