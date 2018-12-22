Report: Alan Maloney Under Investigation After Making HS Wrestler Cut Dreadlocks

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

New Jersey high school wrestling referee Alan Maloney is under investigation and will not officiate any matches until the probe is complete after forcing Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson to cut his dreadlocks Wednesday in order to compete against Oakcrest High School.

On Saturday, a representative for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association told TMZ Sports it is reviewing the situation and recommended Maloney not be assigned to meets "in order to avoid potential distractions for the competing wrestlers":

"The NJSIAA has been in direct contact with school officials and is now awaiting official incident reports. A report also has been requested from the referee involved. In addition—and as per its formal sportsmanship policy—the NJSIAA has provided initial information to the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights and will continue to send updates as they become available."

