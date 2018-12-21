LaMelo Ball Drops 17, Flirts with Triple-Double in Spire's Win over West Oaks

LaMelo Ball Drops 17, Flirts with Triple-Double in Spire's Win over West OaksDecember 22, 2018
LaMelo Ball had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as Spire Institute continued its undefeated season with an 86-77 win over West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Florida) in the Emerald Coast 16 basketball tournament in Niceville, Florida, on Friday.
Per Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers, 4-star Michigan State recruit Rocket Watts, who is ranked 34th in the country in the class of 2019 by 247Sports, scored 22 points for Spire.
West Oaks gave Spire a challenge as it hung around for most of the night, but the trio of Ball, Watts and Isaiah Jackson proved to be too much.
Ball got up for a few nice first-half dunks to help Spire build a comfortable halftime lead:
Ballislife.com @Ballislife
LaMelo Ball GETS UP for 2 mean dunks in the first half @MELOD1P @TheEC16 https://t.co/JtpYPUJZgk
He also had a putback dunk to assist Spire's offensive efforts:
Overtime @overtime
Y’ALL SAY MELO ISN’T GOOD 🤣 @MELOD1P @ZO2_ @SPIRE_Institute https://t.co/twfx6kbGzQ
Overtime provided a package of Ball's Friday highlights:
Overtime @overtime
LaMelo DOMINATES with 17 points 10 rebounds and 9 assists 🚨 @MELOD1P @SPIRE_Institute @ZO2_ https://t.co/mmPGfR8lCY
Thanks in part to Ball's night, Spire's season-long streak of scoring 80 or more points continued.
Spire, which improved to 12-0, has the rest of the holiday season off before returning to the court Friday, January 4, in the Mustang Madness tournament in Paducah, Kentucky.
