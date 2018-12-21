LaMelo Ball Drops 17, Flirts with Triple-Double in Spire's Win over West Oaks

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as Spire Institute continued its undefeated season with an 86-77 win over West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Florida) in the Emerald Coast 16 basketball tournament in Niceville, Florida, on Friday.

Per Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers, 4-star Michigan State recruit Rocket Watts, who is ranked 34th in the country in the class of 2019 by 247Sports, scored 22 points for Spire.

West Oaks gave Spire a challenge as it hung around for most of the night, but the trio of Ball, Watts and Isaiah Jackson proved to be too much.

Ball got up for a few nice first-half dunks to help Spire build a comfortable halftime lead:

He also had a putback dunk to assist Spire's offensive efforts:

Overtime provided a package of Ball's Friday highlights:

Thanks in part to Ball's night, Spire's season-long streak of scoring 80 or more points continued.

Spire, which improved to 12-0, has the rest of the holiday season off before returning to the court Friday, January 4, in the Mustang Madness tournament in Paducah, Kentucky.