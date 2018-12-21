FIU Beats Toledo in 2018 Bahamas Bowl Behind Anthony Jones' 3 TDs

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Florida International dug itself a big hole on Friday, trailing 10-0 against Toledo after the first quarter. But the Golden Panthers didn't stay buried as they won the Bahamas Bowl, 35-31, behind quarterback Christian Alexander and running back Anthony Jones.

The junior QB was a weapon both through the air (219 passing yards and a score) and on the ground (83 rushing yards on 11 attempts). FIU controlled the line of scrimmage, rushing for 237 yards in the win, led by Jones' 92 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Eli Peters played well for Toledo in the loss, throwing for 264 yards and three touchdowns, though he did miss on several open receivers down the field early in the contest.

After watching Toledo jump to a 10-0 lead, the Golden Panthers roared back and held a 28-17 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining. Toledo answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion on its next possession, setting up the game's defining sequence.

FIU took over with seven minutes remaining and drove to the Toledo 33-yard line with 2:40 remaining, finding itself in a crucial 4th-and-6 situation. It appeared the Golden Panthers would attempt a 50-yard field goal, but the offense was instead trotted back onto the field and Alexander completed a six-yard pass to Tony Gaiter IV, getting a first down by inches.

The spot on the field was reviewed and the first down was confirmed. Two plays later, Jones raced 18 yards for a touchdown, putting the game out of reach.

It was an incredible finish to the season for Jones, who was shot in the back, alongside teammate Mershawn Miller, in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 6. Jones spoke about the shooting with Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press (h/t Sun-Sentinel.com) earlier in December:

"That first night, I asked God, 'Why me?' I did. You know I did. I just wished I could rewind time, man. Why me? I don't ever do anything to anybody. I'm a good dude. I respect everybody. I'm a respectful man. My momma raised me right. I've never done anything to anybody. I just want to play football, graduate, get my degree and help my family.

"I have that chance now. A second chance."

Jones, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, returned to the team in November. Frankly, it was remarkable that he survived, as head coach Butch Jones recalled:

"The doctor at the hospital when it happened told me, 'Coach, I've been doing this for like 18 years and I've never seen anybody survive this. And then he described the bullet wounds, where they went, what they didn't touch. For that shot to go through and not hit any organs, any bones, any nerve tissue, he said it's a miracle. It honestly is a miracle."

The bullet entered Jones' back near his collarbone and exited his body between his left eye and cheekbone, while Miller was shot in his arm and returned to the team after Jones since his wound damaged muscle.

For the Golden Panthers, having both back in action was sweet, as was posting a school-record nine wins after losing the first game of the season to Indiana and opening the year 2-2:

On a windy day in the Bahamas, Jones and the Panthers were knocked down but refused to stay down. For both player and program, it was a fitting metaphor for the 2018 campaign.