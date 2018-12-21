Raiders Rumors: 'Distinct Possibility' Team Shares AT&T Park with Giants in 2019

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco Giants are currently in talks to allow the Silver and Black to play the 2019 season across the bay at AT&T Park, according to NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai.

A Raiders source told Mathai "this is a distinct possibility" for Oakland.

As radio station KNBR noted, AT&T Park has hosted football games since opening in 2000. It played host to a college football bowl game from 2002 to 2013.

In March 2017, NFL owners approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The franchise would not be able to make the move until 2020, though, because it is still in the process of building a new stadium in Nevada.

As a result, the team is looking for a place to play its games next season.

Jon Gruden, in his second stint as head coach with the franchise, recently made his preference known, per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle: "I want to play in Oakland."

That may not be an option following recent events. Television station KRON (via KXAN) reported last week the Raiders have taken a lease for its current stadium, the Oakland Coliseum, "off the table" for 2019 after the city of Oakland decided to sue the team for its "illegal move."

Raiders owner Mark Davis revealed, per USA Today's Jori Epstein, earlier this month that San Diego, Santa Clara (home of the San Francisco 49ers), Berkeley and a temporary Las Vegas stadium are all possible options for the team next season. No deadline for a decision has been made, although Epstein reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell needs an answer by January or February.