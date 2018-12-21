EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Friday's Week 18 Results and Top Scorers

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season on Friday at Molineux, as Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The goal means the Egyptian is out on his own as the Premier League's top scorer, ahead of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 10 goals.

Virgil van Dijk scored Liverpool's second after half-time to ensure the Reds will be top of the table on Christmas Day.

Premier League standings (games, points, goal difference):

1. Liverpool: 18, 48, +32

2. Manchester City: 17, 44, +38

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, +15

4. Chelsea: 17, 37, +21

5. Arsenal: 17, 34, +14

6. Manchester United: 17, 26, 0

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 18, 25, -2

8. Everton: 17, 24, +2

9. West Ham United: 17, 24, 0

10. Watford: 17, 24, -2

11. Bournemouth: 17, 23, -3

12. Leicester City: 17, 22, 0

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17, 21, -4

14. Newcastle United: 17, 16, -8

15. Crystal Palace: 17, 15, -9

16. Cardiff City: 17, 14, -16

17. Southampton: 17, 12, -16

18. Burnley: 17, 12, -18

19. Huddersfield Town: 17, 10, -18

20. Fulham: 17, 9, -26

Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 11

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 9

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 9

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 8

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8

Richarlison, Everton: 8

Friday Recap

Wolves enjoyed a bright first half against the league leaders but fell behind when Salah flicked home Fabinho's low cross with the outside of his boot on 18 minutes.

Squawka Football highlighted his record against top-flight teams:

The hosts did have chances to score, with Liverpool guilty of making errors in bad positions, but suffered from a lack of quality in front of goal.

An early stray pass from Fabinho allowed Adama Traore to burst through on goal, but he could only fire a low shot into the side-netting.

Naby Keita was also guilty of gifting possession to the hosts in his own half. His carelessness allowed Matt Doherty to race forward and go for goal with an effort that was saved by goalkeeper Alisson.

Football correspondent Melissa Reddy summed up the first half:

Liverpool suffered a blow after the break when Keita was forced off with injury and replaced by Adam Lallana.

Journalist Chris Williams offered some detail on the problem:

Liverpool doubled their lead on 68 minutes through Van Dijk's first league goal for the Reds. The Dutch defender applied a cool finish to Salah's cross to beat Rui Patricio from close range.

Football reporter Dominic King shared his view of Van Dijk:

The result leaves Liverpool four points clear ahead of Premier League games against Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester City over the Christmas and New Year period.