Referee Alan Maloney Tells HS Wrestler He Must Cut Dreadlocks or Forfeit Match

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

IOWA CITY, IOWA - APRIL 09: Spenser Mango's shoes are seen on the mat in retirement after losing his Greco-Roman 59kg semifinal match to Jesse Thielke during day 1 of the Olympic Team Wrestling Trials at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 9, 2016 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Alan Maloney, a high school wrestling referee in New Jersey, forced Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson to choose between cutting his dreadlocks or forfeiting his scheduled match against Oakcrest High School on Wednesday. 

Mike Frankel of SNJ Today provided video of Johnson having his dreadlocks cut off followed by his overtime victory to help Buena pick up the win:

Jenna West of Sports Illustrated noted Johnson arrived for the 120-pound match with his hair covered in a wrap, but Maloney still insisted he cut off his dreadlocks in order to compete.

It's not the first time Maloney's behavior has been questionable.

In 2016, he allegedly directed a racial slur at African American referee Preston Hamilton during a social event for officials, per Mark Trible of the Courier-Post. Hamilton said Maloney poked him in the chest and then used the slur before Hamilton tackled him to the ground.

Maloney said he didn't remember using the epithet, but he believed the "accounts of witnesses who told him he said the word," according to Trible.

Both referees received one-year suspensions for the incident, but they were later overturned.

