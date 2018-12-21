Voice Tells Rachel Ostovich 'I'm Going to F--King Murder You' on Audio Recording

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

A recording reportedly taken during a November domestic dispute between UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich and her husband, MMA fighter Arnold Berdon, has surfaced.

Lynn Kawano of Hawaii News Now obtained and posted a recording reportedly taken by a witness. In it, a man is heard saying, "I'm going to murder you. I'm going to f--king murder you" while a woman cries.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Ostovich suffered a broken bone in her face during last month's attack. She described the attack in a petition to obtain a restraining order against Berdon:

"After a night out with family, [Arnold Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground. I gasped for breath and escaped [through the] balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up [several] times. Cracked orbital."

Ostovich's injuries initially forced her to pull out of a Jan. 19 bout with Paige VanZant. However, the fight is now back on after Ostovich received a second medical opinion.

Ostovich obtained a restraining order against Berdon for her and their five-year-old daughter, preventing him from coming within 100 feet of them. Not only that, the Star Advertiser's Rosemarie Bernardo reports Ostovich filed for divorce on Tuesday.

Berdon appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a second-degree assault charge, according to Bernardo. The felony charges could result in up to five years in prison.

Berdon is currently free after posting $75,000 bail.