Alamo Bowl Odds: Iowa State vs. Washington State Betting Preview, Pick

Washington State is now a regular contender in the Pac-12 under coach Mike Leach but the Cougars are only 1-3 both straight up and against the spread in bowls since his arrival. Washington State shoots to improve upon that mark when it takes on upstart Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

Why the Iowa State Cyclones can cover the spread

The Cyclones started 1-3 this season, the losses coming at Iowa, against eventual Big 12 champion and College Football Playoff qualifier Oklahoma and at TCU. But Iowa State then won six of its last seven games, knocking off Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Texas Tech along the way, to finish 6-3 in Big 12 play.

So the Cyclones are playing in a bowl for the second straight season.

Iowa State out-gained five of its last eight opponents and out-rushed six of its last 10 foes. It's also 6-1 since inserting freshman Brock Purdy as the starter at quarterback.

Last year the Cyclones went into their first bowl game under coach Mike Campbell as three-point underdogs against Memphis and upset the Tigers on their home turf in the Liberty Bowl 21-20.

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

The Cougars started 3-0 this season then lost at USC. Washington State then won its next seven games in a row, knocking off eventual Pac-12 South champion Utah, Oregon, Stanford and Cal along the way. The Cougars then ended their regular season in disappointing fashion with a 28-15 Apple Cup loss to rival Washington to finish 7-2 in Pac-12 play, but nonetheless they're playing in a bowl for the fourth straight season.

Washington State only trailed the Huskies 20-15 in that season finale into the fourth quarter but gave up a long touchdown run in the snow and could not respond.

On the season the Cougars out-gained every opponent except Washington. They also hit the 30-point mark nine times and the 40-point mark five times.

Washington State was the best team to wager on in college football this season, going 10-2 ATS. The Cougars also went 3-1 ATS when favored by less than a touchdown.

Smart betting pick

Washington State owns an obvious advantage on offense, and its defense is underrated. Meanwhile, Iowa State is a team that struggled to beat FCS Drake in its season finale. Smart money here gives the points with the Cougars.

