Jeison Murillo Talks 'Dream' Loan Move to Barcelona from Valencia

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Jeison Murillo has said joining Barcelona is a "dream" move for him and outlined that his pace and intelligence should make him an asset at the Camp Nou.

The centre-back's loan agreement from Valencia was confirmed on Thursday in a deal that could become permanent for €25 million (£22.6 million) at the end of the season.

He has only made one La Liga appearance this season and is relishing the opportunity now presented to him, per Juan Jimenez of AS:

"There is a lot of emotion, I'm very happy. Now all that remains is to work, do everything as best I can and demonstrate why I am here. A few years ago I was at Las Palmas and I came here [to the Camp Nou], and I told someone that I would return and wear the home shirt.

"Today I have fulfilled that dream. I hope to help the team and to be available for the coaching staff, and enjoy being at the best club in the world. I am so happy, and I hope that everything goes well. I am a fast and intelligent player, with good feet and aggression."

As explained by Spanish football writer David Cartlidge, Murillo's lack of game time for Valencia this season was more to do with a poor relationship with manager Marcelino than a lack of ability.

He should be a useful addition to the squad for Barca manager Ernesto Valverde, who has endured defensive difficulties this term.

Samuel Umtiti has made just one appearance since September due to a knee injury, and it is still unclear when he will return to full fitness.

Meanwhile, back-up Thomas Vermaelen has also continued to be plagued by fitness issues.

As a result 23-year-old summer signing Clement Lenglet has been Gerard Pique's most regular centre-back partner this term, a scenario Valverde would likely have wanted to avoid.

The addition of Murillo should help to ease the burden on Pique and Lenglet in the second half of the season.

He is an experienced operator boasting good technical skills and pace, and he has 27 international caps for Colombia.

Murillo will be eligible to play for Barcelona as soon as the January transfer window opens, and he is excited about the prospect of pulling on the Blaugrana shirt.