QB Matt Barkley, Bills Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Through 2020

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 21, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 11: Matt Barkley #5 of the Buffalo Bills in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 11, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a two-year extension through 2020. 

Buffalo picked up Barkley as midseason insurance in late October with starter Josh Allen recovering from an elbow injury and backup signal-caller Derek Anderson in the concussion protocol.

With a struggling Nathan Peterman the only option left on the active roster at the time, Buffalo asked Barkley to start a road game against the New York Jets on November 11. He answered the call with 232 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 60-percent completion rate in a 41-10 win.

With Allen back in the mix and excelling, Barkley figures to be his backup for the foreseeable future.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why LeSean McCoy's Recent Frustrations Could Be Good for 2019

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Why LeSean McCoy's Recent Frustrations Could Be Good for 2019

    Nick Wojton
    via Bills Wire

    Bills' Anderson Would Play Again in a Heartbeat

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills' Anderson Would Play Again in a Heartbeat

    Leo Roth
    via Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

    OBJ (Quad) Ruled Out vs. Colts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ (Quad) Ruled Out vs. Colts

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Confident Calls on Toughest Fantasy Decisions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Confident Calls on Toughest Fantasy Decisions

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report