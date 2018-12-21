QB Matt Barkley, Bills Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Through 2020

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a two-year extension through 2020.

Buffalo picked up Barkley as midseason insurance in late October with starter Josh Allen recovering from an elbow injury and backup signal-caller Derek Anderson in the concussion protocol.

With a struggling Nathan Peterman the only option left on the active roster at the time, Buffalo asked Barkley to start a road game against the New York Jets on November 11. He answered the call with 232 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 60-percent completion rate in a 41-10 win.

With Allen back in the mix and excelling, Barkley figures to be his backup for the foreseeable future.

