Some of Fortnite's Dance Emotes Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble

The popular game Fortnite uses viral dance moves for some of its emotes, but now it's landing them in legal trouble. Rapper 2 Milly, Russell "Backpack Kid" Horning and actor Alfonso Ribeiro are suing Fortnite creator Epic Games for using dances they created as emotes. Learn more about the lawsuits in the video above.

     

