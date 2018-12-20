Bradley Wiggins Says He Doesn't 'Want to Live Beyond 60,' Discusses Knighthood

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has said he doesn't plan on living past the age of 60 and nearly didn't accept his knighthood, as his grandmother talked him into it.

The 38-year-old cycling great made an appearance on Jim White's TalkSport show (h/t Mirror's Rich Jones) to talk about his career and knighthood. He revealed he has long thought 60 years old is "enough."

"I've only got another 20 years left, then I'm out of here," Wiggins said, adding: "I've always said I'm off when I'm 60, I'm out of here. I don't want to be decrepit like [fellow presenter] Andy Jacobs or someone like that. You don't want to live beyond 60, do you? 60 is enough, isn't it?"

Kate McShane/Getty Images

On his knighthood, he said it initially didn't sit right with him because of his background:

"I must be the only person with a knighthood in the country sat here in a Stone Island jumper. It's a bit pompous, it adds to the toxicity of people—it's 2018. I'd had enough of the whole thing anyway in 2012, and I didn't really want it.

"I remember saying I was doubting if I was going to take it. I didn't really want it, and I didn't feel right taking it with where I was from and my background. I asked my nan, who said you're stupid and your grandad would turn over in his grave if you didn't take it."

He doesn't regret accepting it, however, and now believes it's great for children from his hometown to see what is possible for them.

Wiggins also weighed in on Manchester United's appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager, saying he believes the club should have gone for Sam Allardyce:

Wiggins was born in Belgium but grew up near London, going to school in Kilburn. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Gary Wiggins, and became a professional cyclist, finding success on the track and road.

In 2012 he became the first Brit to win the sport's biggest stage race, the Tour de France, and in the same year he won Olympic gold in the time trial.

Including track racing, he won five Olympic gold medals during his career and also set the hour record in 2015. His distance of 54.526 km in one hour of riding remains the record.

Wiggings retired in 2016 but has remained in the news. According to Mike Harold of the Daily Mail (h/t BBC Sport), last year Wiggins said he had ambitious plans to participate in the 2020 Olympics as a member of the British rowing team.