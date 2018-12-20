Former Saint Steve Gleason to Receive Congressional Gold Medal

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal for his efforts to help individuals with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after being diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease in 2011.

On Thursday, the Saints announced Gleason is set to become the first NFL player to receive the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress and provided a statement from team owner Gayle Benson:

"It is a true honor to witness Steve Gleason become the first New Orleanian and former NFL legend to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Along with his wife, Michel, and everyone at Team Gleason, they have unfailingly confronted ALS with a courageous and unwavering determination. Their tireless work to provide crucial assistance and the latest in technology and services has improved countless people's quality of living. Steve is leaving a truly indelible mark in American history and we are honored to call him a true New Orleans Saint."

Gleason left an indelible mark on the Saints organization with his blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons at the Superdome on Sept. 25, 2006. It represented the team's emotional return after being forced to play their 2005 home games at three different venues while the city recovered from Hurricane Katrina.

In 2012, the team dedicated a statue in remembrance of the unforgettable special-teams play, which was followed by one of the loudest roars you'll ever hear from a crowd.

"That statue is not about football," Gleason told reporters at the unveiling. "It's a symbol of the commitment and perseverance that this community took on before that game."

Although Gleason has remained close with the Saints franchise, he's shifted his main focus to Team Gleason, a charitable non-profit corporation focused on ALS that has three core missions:

Help provide individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries with leading-edge technology, equipment and services.

To create a global conversation about ALS to ultimately find continued solutions and an end to the disease.

To raise public awareness toward ALS by providing and documenting extraordinary life adventures for individuals with muscular diseases or injuries.

"Through his work to help others who are disabled, Steve Gleason has changed so many lives for the better," Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said in the announcement. "As more members of Congress heard about Steve's work, the support for this bill only grew. Steve is a hero to many and I'm proud we got this done to honor a great American."

The 41-year-old Washington native will join a list of athletes to receive the honor that includes Roberto Clemente, Joe Louis, Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus, Jesse Owens, Arnold Palmer, Jackie Robinson and the 1980 U.S. Summer Olympic team.