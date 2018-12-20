Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Expressing 'Preliminary Interest' in Jabari Parker

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have reportedly expressed "preliminary interest" in trading for Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks are one of multiple teams that are interested in Parker, but a deal isn't close for New York to acquire him.

The 23-year-old Parker is a Chicago native who signed a one-year, $20 million deal with a club option for 2019-20 with the Bulls during the offseason.

Parker was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft out of Duke, but he has struggled to reach his potential due primarily to injuries and defensive deficiencies.

In 29 games this season (17 starts), Parker is averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Parker is second on the team in scoring and first in rebounding among players who have appeared in at least 10 games.

Since the return of second-year power forward Lauri Markkanen from injury, Parker has fallen out of head coach Jim Boylen's rotation despite his solid numbers.

Parker has played a total of just four minutes over the past four games due to the combination of an illness and a lack of playing time.

The Bulls announced Thursday that power forward Bobby Portis will miss two to four weeks with a sprained ankle, meaning Parker could once again become the primary frontcourt backup to Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. if Chicago decides to keep him.

New York is short on forward depth, and it seems likely that Parker would be the starter at power forward with the Knicks, which would push Noah Vonleh into a more familiar bench role.

Parker could also figure into the small forward mix with rookie Kevin Knox and former first-round pick Mario Hezonja.

Despite the fact that Parker is young and the Bulls are going nowhere this season with an NBA-worst 7-25 record, they seem willing to move on from Parker.

The Knicks haven't been much better than Chicago with a 9-24 mark, but the Big Apple could be a good fit for Parker given New York's need for frontcourt options with Kristaps Porzingis still on the shelf after tearing his ACL last season.