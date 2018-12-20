Steaua Bucharest Owner Says Women's Football Is 'Against Human Nature'

VI-Images/Getty Images

Gigi Becali, the owner of Romanian football team Steaua Bucharest, has said women shouldn't play football because it is "dangerous" and "against human nature," and he would quit the sport if UEFA forced him to add a women's team.

The former Romanian parliament member phoned into TV show Ora Exacta in Sport (h/t CNN's Aimee Lewis) and was asked what he would do if UEFA tried to force him into adding a women's team:

"I'll quit football!

"You can't do things against God's will.

"How can a woman play football?

"She isn't built for playing football. Her body isn't made for football. It's dangerous. The female was created to be beautiful, to attract the opposite sex.

"We are affecting women by letting them play football or by allowing them to box. They should play handball, volleyball, basketball, but not aggressive sports."

He was also asked whether adding women's football would be a way to align Romanian football with "Western ideas" to which he responded it would be "aligning to Satan's ideas."

Per the report, the Washington Post once described Becali as "the most offensive owner in world sports" and Romanian journalist Emanuel Rosu said Becali enjoys attention and wants to make headlines.

Rosu commented further on Twitter:

UEFA provided CNN with a statement highlighting their fight against intolerance and discrimination:

"The fight to eliminate discrimination, intolerance and racism from football is a major priority for our organization.

"UEFA strongly believes the power of football can be used to tackle such issues as racism, homophobia, discrimination against ethnic minorities and institutional discrimination such as under-representation of women, or lack of diversity."

As shared by football writer Kimberly McCauley it is but the latest in a long line of controversies involving Becali:

Per Lewis, he resigned his post in parliament after he was convicted of corruption in 2013.

Steaua is historically Romania's top performing club, having won the national league 26 times. They also won the 1985-56 European Cup and 1986 European Super Cup.