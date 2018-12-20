Jeison Murillo Will Join Barcelona on Loan from Valencia

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2018

Valencia's Colombian defender Jeison Murillo juggles with a ball during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group H football match Juventus vs Valencia on November 26, 2018 in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Valencia defender Jeison Murillo is set to join Barcelona on loan until the end of the season.

Per Los Che's official website, the two clubs have reached an agreement, and the Catalans will have a €25 million option to make the transfer permanent.

Murillo will be eligible to play for Barcelona once the La Liga winter transfer window opens on January 2.

According to Barcelona's website, the player will be presented on Thursday, December 27. 

Rumours of a move for Murillo picked up in the last few days, and AS' Juan Jimenez and Conrado Valle reported the Colombian traveled to Barcelona on Thursday. Per the report, the initial loan deal will cost the Blaugrana €2 million.

Barcelona's defence has been hit hard by the injury bug this season, with Samuel Umtiti missing time with knee problems. Thomas Vermaelen has also been banged up, leaving the La Liga leaders short of options.

Murillo is an experienced option who can step in immediately and be a starter or depth player.

As Spanish football writer David Cartlidge explained, he fell out with Valencia manager Marcelino, so this transfer seems a good move for everyone:

The 26-year-old Colombia international was something of a flop at Inter Milan, but he has rediscovered his form since returning to Spain, where he previously played for Granada, Cadiz and Las Palmas.

He'll have the opportunity to earn his permanent move in the second half of the season while Umtiti works his way back to full health. Gerard Pique remains the top choice at the back, but Clement Lenglet has yet to live up to the lofty expectations after his transfer in the summer, so the opportunities will be there.

Barcelona will play one more match against Celta Vigo before La Liga's short winter break, and Murillo could make his debut as early as January 6, when the Catalans visit Getafe.

Related

    Alex Sandro Re-Signs with Juventus Until 2023

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alex Sandro Re-Signs with Juventus Until 2023

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Tottenham Shut Down Man Utd Questions to Pochettino

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Shut Down Man Utd Questions to Pochettino

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    How Barcelona Chose Guardiola Over Mourinho

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    How Barcelona Chose Guardiola Over Mourinho

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    De Gea Favours Man Utd over Juve or PSG Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Gea Favours Man Utd over Juve or PSG Move

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com