Jeison Murillo Will Join Barcelona on Loan from Valencia

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Valencia defender Jeison Murillo is set to join Barcelona on loan until the end of the season.

Per Los Che's official website, the two clubs have reached an agreement, and the Catalans will have a €25 million option to make the transfer permanent.

Murillo will be eligible to play for Barcelona once the La Liga winter transfer window opens on January 2.

According to Barcelona's website, the player will be presented on Thursday, December 27.

Rumours of a move for Murillo picked up in the last few days, and AS' Juan Jimenez and Conrado Valle reported the Colombian traveled to Barcelona on Thursday. Per the report, the initial loan deal will cost the Blaugrana €2 million.

Barcelona's defence has been hit hard by the injury bug this season, with Samuel Umtiti missing time with knee problems. Thomas Vermaelen has also been banged up, leaving the La Liga leaders short of options.

Murillo is an experienced option who can step in immediately and be a starter or depth player.

As Spanish football writer David Cartlidge explained, he fell out with Valencia manager Marcelino, so this transfer seems a good move for everyone:

The 26-year-old Colombia international was something of a flop at Inter Milan, but he has rediscovered his form since returning to Spain, where he previously played for Granada, Cadiz and Las Palmas.

He'll have the opportunity to earn his permanent move in the second half of the season while Umtiti works his way back to full health. Gerard Pique remains the top choice at the back, but Clement Lenglet has yet to live up to the lofty expectations after his transfer in the summer, so the opportunities will be there.

Barcelona will play one more match against Celta Vigo before La Liga's short winter break, and Murillo could make his debut as early as January 6, when the Catalans visit Getafe.