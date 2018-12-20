Melvin Gordon to Return from Injury Week 16 After Apologizing to Fantasy Owners

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to return from a three-game absence for Saturday night's Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Melvin's practiced all week and he's doing fine," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday. "I don't know that he's himself but he's going to play."

Gordon, who's been sidelined with a knee injury, previously apologized to fantasy football owners for missing a key stretch of the 2018 season:

Now the 25-year-old University of Wisconsin product is set to return for what's the championship game in most fantasy leagues. Week 17 is often skipped since a high number of key players are rested.

Gordon was on pace for the best statistical season of his four-year career before the injury. He's rushed for 802 yards on 153 carries (5.2 YPA) with nine rushing touchdowns in 10 appearances. He's added 44 receptions for 453 yards and four scores.

"I don't want to get to the playoffs and be rusty," he told reporters Monday. "I know Baltimore has a real good defense. It would have [been] good to hop back and knock some rust off against the Chiefs, but it's also a challenge to come knock some rust off against one of the best defenses in the league."

The Ravens rank first in total defense and third in rushing yards allowed per game so far this season.

Gordon's impending return could create a dilemma for fantasy owners who leaned heavily on him all season but were able to navigate the earlier playoff rounds without him.

Although he's a top-five fantasy back when healthy, it's unclear whether he'll receive his typical high-volume workload based on Lynn saying "I don't know that he's himself" and the rusher himself noting he's mostly focused on working through some rust.

Those question marks put him more in the No. 2 RB or flex conversation than his usual place as a must-start option heading into Week 16. Those concerns are also magnified by the fact the Ravens' defense has done well against the run all season.

So, while Gordon's comeback is a welcome sight for L.A., don't place your fantasy football title hopes on him putting up monster numbers Saturday evening.