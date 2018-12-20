Stephen Curry: Warriors Need Their 'Edge' and 'Chip on Our Shoulder' After Loss

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Guard Stephen Curry believes the Golden State Warriors need to regain their swagger in order to reassert their status as the NBA's most dominant team.

After a 108-103 road loss to the struggling Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Curry explained what has been missing with the Warriors this season, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell:

"A lot of it's just getting our edge and a chip on our shoulder. Having that vibe when you walk on the floor like we know what we're about to do. Right now, we're still thinking a little bit and trying to figure it out, but we're close. We're close, and obviously you want to stay healthy, and that's the biggest part of trying to continue to build momentum, night in, night out, what we can expect when we're out there on the floor."

Curry dropped 32 points and made five three-pointers during Wednesday's loss to a Jazz team that had six different players score in double figures.

4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Right Arrow Icon

Golden State is now 21-11 on the season and 2-2 over its past four games on the heels of a four-game winning streak.

As NBA champions in three of the past four seasons, Curry is aware of the fact that teams tend to step their game up when they face the Dubs:

"We're really close. We fought hard, we competed, our energy was great. It's just the margin of error is a little bit smaller this year, but we understand that. [We] continue to get everybody's best shot against us, and it's been a grind. Nothing comfortable about this position we're in, in terms of like—we want to get back to being dominant. That's what we're working toward.

"We're going to continue to get that chemistry, playing Warrior basketball that we know how to play. We've talked about it every year. Every year's different. Every year's going to have different challenges and present a different journey. But at the end of the day, we know what type of team we are. I think we're all bought in to what it's going to take to redefine that dominance."

The Warriors are third in the Western Conference, but they trail the Denver Nuggets by just one game and are only percentage points behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Injuries have taken a toll on Golden State this season, but with Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all healthy, the pieces are in place for the Warriors to go on a run and seize control of the Western Conference provided Curry's advice is heeded.