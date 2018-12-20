NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Jabari Parker, Anthony Davis and More

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The trade deadline for the 2018-19 NBA season isn't until February, but with trade season unofficially opening on December 15—the date free-agent signees can be moved under the CBA—there are already plenty of rumors around.

Considering we've already seen a certifiable star in Jimmy Butler moved this season, this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Jabari Parker

Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker isn't quite on the same level as Butler, but he's still a quality player. He's also likely a player that could be had for the right price.

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN.com, Parker isn't going to be a significant part of Chicago's regular rotation moving forward.

"It is a surprise because I did everything I could in the time I was given," Parker said, per Andrews. "But it is what it is. You can't pout. You just got to keep moving."

It's entirely possible that Parker could soon be moving forward with a different team, perhaps the Utah Jazz.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Utah is interested in dealing for the former No. 2 overall draft selection:

"The Utah Jazz are one of the teams interested in Parker, according to multiple league sources. Derrick Favors is an awkward fit next to center Rudy Gobert, and his $16.9 million on the books for next season is non-guaranteed, meaning he could be one of the pieces involved. Favors can't be traded until January 15, so Chicago would have to wait."

Favors can't be moved until next month because he was signed to a maximum-salary deal with the Qualifying Veteran Free Agent Exception. This means Utah will only have a few weeks during which it actually can trade him.

According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, however, the Jazz haven't yet had any discussions with the Bulls regarding a future deal.

Anthony Davis

It's quite likely that the New Orleans Pelicans have heard from plenty of teams looking to make a future deal for star forward Anthony Davis. The five-time All-Star is an even bigger star than Butler who hasn't seen much team success in New Orleans.

There is no shortage of teams interested in adding Davis, either now or in the offseason. Davis will be eligible for a contract extension then, and if the Pelicans aren't willing to give him one, they may be interested in moving him.

You can put the Boston Celtics at the top of the list of teams interested in snagging Davis. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has reportedly been interested in him for some time.

"Danny Ainge's been wanting to get this guy since he was at Kentucky," NBA insider Chris Sheridan recently told Brandon Robinson on the Scoop B Radio podcast.

Ainge will have some stiff competition for Davis. As of now, it appears the main competition will come from the Los Angeles Lakers—who, of course, carry the drawing power of LeBron James.

"That would be amazing," James said on the possibility of adding Davis, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

While Davis may be equally excited about the prospect of joining James in Los Angeles, he hasn't made it obvious.

4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Right Arrow Icon

"I don't really care," Davis said, per ESPN's Zach Lowe. "Obviously, it's cool to hear any high-caliber player say they want to play with me. But my job is to turn this team around."

Markelle Fultz

Former first overall draft pick Markelle Fultz was supposed to have a hand in turning the Philadelphia 76ers around—they've done a fine job without him—but a lack of development, an inability to shoot the ball, and now a shoulder injury have caused Fultz to have a minor role.

With Ben Simmons and Butler (back to him again) in the starting lineup, there really isn't room for Fultz—even if he were healthy.

It would make a ton of sense for the 76ers to try trading Fultz, but it's hard telling what they might actually be able to get in return.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers aren't in a rush to trade him for peanuts.

"A league source said the Sixers don't want to part ways with Fultz unless a first-round pick is packaged in a deal for him. And they're not talking about a late first-rounder, either," Pompey wrote.

If Philadelphia wants a high first-round pick in return for Fultz, that's great. However, they're unlikely to get that until he's healthy and playing well enough for the 76ers to actually showcase him.

Fultz has potential, there's no denying that. However, so do potential lottery picks still in college, and they don't carry the stigma of being a bust in the making.