Floyd Mayweather Net Worth: Projected Career Earnings After Japan Fight

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One of the most interesting chapters—and potentially the final one—in Floyd Mayweather's distinguished fighting career will be written on Tuesday, as he fights Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14.

The 41-year-old former boxer will be seeking to showcase his talents at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on this MMA card. Mayweather's meeting with Nasukawa will be a three-round boxing exhibition and as such the result will not be added to the professional record of either competitor.

Still, everything Mayweather does attracts major interest and this unique occasion will be no different for the boxer with a perfect 50-fight professional record. It's also an event poised to further top up his staggering career earnings.

Here are all the figures when it comes to the finances behind the man known as Money, what he'll be taking home from this showdown and a look at what to expect from the main event at Rizin 14.

Floyd Mayweather Earnings Stats

Net Worth: $560 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Projected Career Earnings: In addition to what he will make at Rizin 14—an estimated $88 million, per Tokyo-Sports (h/t TalkSport)—Mayweather has already accrued $1 billion throughout his career according to Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes.

Fight Preview

There was widespread shock when this fight was confirmed for New Year's Eve. After all, Rizin was only founded in September 2015 and MMA journalist Luke Thomas said he isn't sure if the organisation has enough to fund the appearance of Mayweather:

Given Mayweather's last outing came in August 2017 against a fighter making his professional boxing debut in the form of UFC star Conor McGregor, it's difficult to know what to expect from Money as he embarks on this latest venture.

While he still showcased sharp hand speed and footwork against the Irishman, the caveat was that he was up against a relative novice when it comes to the sweet science. After an initial burst McGregor tired, was dominated and eventually stopped.

This encounter with Nasukawa will be a little different and given it's over the course of just three rounds, the youngster can afford to be extra aggressive in the way he goes after his opponent.

While Mayweather was able to breeze through his previous fight with McGregor and before that Andre Berto, the 20-year-old Japanese will bring a different type of ferocity on the night. Here is a glimpse at the speed with which he can operate:

This may well be a last hurrah before Mayweather hangs up the gloves for good, but Nasukawa said he's taking this very seriously indeed.

"I sensed no aura about him, he says such provocative stuff I feel like kicking him," said the Japanese, per Yuri Kageyama of the Associated Press. "...He is the best so I can’t let my guard down. I’m sure his punches are fast but I’m sure I can see them. I feel excited, although some days I still feel afraid. But when the day comes, I want to fight with confidence."

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Throughout 2018 Nasukawa was active, adding five more wins to his kickboxing record, the most recent coming against Taiki Naito.

That means he'll likely be the sharper of the two fighters going into this showcase. Mayweather may find it hard to knock off the rustiness or find the intensity needed to cope with his younger opponent, even though it's in an environment favourable to his current attributes as a fighter.