League Cup 2018 Schedule: Semi-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will meet in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Carabao Cup, while Premier League champions Manchester City take on League One minnows Burton Albion.

The first leg of the semi-finals will be played in the week commencing on January 7, with the return leg in the week commencing January 21.

Spurs and Chelsea were both in action on Wednesday, as Tottenham beat rivals Arsenal 2-0 and the Blues got past Bournemouth with a 1-0 win.

City and Burton booked their spots in the semi-final a day earlier. The Citizens needed penalties to get past Leicester City, and Albion beat Middlesbrough 1-0.

The League One side were relegated from the Championship last year and haven't enjoyed a great season so far in the league or the FA Cup, where Scunthorpe United bounced them in the first round. This unexpected run is by some distance the highlight of their campaign and will now be rewarded with a trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Their manager Nigel Clough is becoming something of a specialist when it comes to the EFL Cup:

Spurs and Chelsea missed out on what would appear to be the easiest of the possible opponents and given their respective schedules that's a major blow. Tottenham will face Manchester United days after the first leg, while the Blues face Arsenal on January 19, shortly before the second leg.

The two sides met at Wembley Stadium in November, with Spurs taking a 3-1 win. Per Sky Sports Statto the draw is similar to Spurs' last successful run in the EFL Cup:

All three Premier League clubs are still active in Europe so they could be inclined to use some backups over the course of the two legs. Albion currently sit in 15th place in League One, just seven points above the relegation zone, so they too could be forced into rotations if they have to shift their focus to the league.