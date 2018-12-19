League Cup 2018 Schedule: Semi-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (2R obscured) celebrates scoring their second goal with Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (L), Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (2L), Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (R) and Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Danny Rose (C) during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 19, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will meet in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Carabao Cup, while Premier League champions Manchester City take on League One minnows Burton Albion.

The first leg of the semi-finals will be played in the week commencing on January 7, with the return leg in the week commencing January 21.

Spurs and Chelsea were both in action on Wednesday, as Tottenham beat rivals Arsenal 2-0 and the Blues got past Bournemouth with a 1-0 win.

City and Burton booked their spots in the semi-final a day earlier. The Citizens needed penalties to get past Leicester City, and Albion beat Middlesbrough 1-0.

The League One side were relegated from the Championship last year and haven't enjoyed a great season so far in the league or the FA Cup, where Scunthorpe United bounced them in the first round. This unexpected run is by some distance the highlight of their campaign and will now be rewarded with a trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Their manager Nigel Clough is becoming something of a specialist when it comes to the EFL Cup:

Spurs and Chelsea missed out on what would appear to be the easiest of the possible opponents and given their respective schedules that's a major blow. Tottenham will face Manchester United days after the first leg, while the Blues face Arsenal on January 19, shortly before the second leg.

The two sides met at Wembley Stadium in November, with Spurs taking a 3-1 win. Per Sky Sports Statto the draw is similar to Spurs' last successful run in the EFL Cup: 

All three Premier League clubs are still active in Europe so they could be inclined to use some backups over the course of the two legs. Albion currently sit in 15th place in League One, just seven points above the relegation zone, so they too could be forced into rotations if they have to shift their focus to the league.

