Manny Machado in Pinstripes Image Featured on Yankee Stadium Scoreboard

Jae Hong/Associated Press

Free-agent infielder Manny Machado visited the New York Yankees on Wednesday, and the Yanks quickly went to work on making him feel at home.

As seen in the following photo courtesy of JoezMcfly on Twitter, the Yankees put a picture of Machado in their uniform on the scoreboard video screen at Yankee Stadium:

ESPN's Coley Harvey noted that Machado left Yankee Stadium 90 minutes after arriving to meet with the team:

Along with outfielder Bryce Harper, Machado is the most coveted free agent remaining on the open market.

The 26-year-old is coming off a career year split between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers that saw him hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI.

Machado is capable of playing both third base and shortstop, but he would likely be a shortstop for the Yankees since incumbent starter Didi Gregorius is expected to miss much of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees are familiar with Machado after playing against him for several years while he was with the Orioles.

Machado's 22 career homers against the Yanks are the most he has hit against any opponent, and it is clear that the Bronx Bombers are pulling out all the stops to get him on their side.