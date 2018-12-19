Knicks News: Tim Hardaway Jr. Playing Through Plantar Fasciitis Foot Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale said Wednesday shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has been playing through plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Fizdale stopped short of saying that the heel injury is the reason for Hardaway's struggles: "I know he's been fighting through it a lot. I know he doesn't want that as an excuse. I don't want to put it out as it is an excuse. He's been fighting through it for a while now. I don't know if it’s had any impact on his shooting or not."

In 30 games this season, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 21.0 points to go along with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

He is making just 39.5 percent of his shots, though, as well as 35.8 percent of his attempts from three-point range.

Hardaway didn't play Monday against the Phoenix Suns after going just 2-of-11 from downtown in his previous two games combined.

He will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, but Fizdale noted that there will be an open dialogue between player and coach regarding Hardaway's injury moving forward:

"He's going to tell us. We're going to treat it. The more he can tolerate, that's how much we'll go with it. When he can't take it anymore, that's when we'll give him rest. One of those injuries [where] it's a real tender injury because you do everything with your heel. He's been battling for us. That's why I love him."

Hardaway is in the midst of the second year of a four-year, $70.95 million offer sheet he signed with the Knicks after spending the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

With Allonzo Trier out Wednesday, look for Damyean Dotson and Courtney Lee to act as the primary depth behind Hardaway.