Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chelsea will look to continue their solid Premier League form on Saturday, when the Blues host an out-of-form Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri and his troops will be going for their fourth win in five matches, while the Foxes have lost two in a row and taken just a single win in their last six league outings.

OddsShark have installed Chelsea (3-10) as clear favourites, while Leicester (9-1) are long shots. A draw (9-2) falls somewhere in the middle (odds accurate as of Wednesday).

CNBC will broadcast the match, while live streaming will be available through NBC Sports Live (U.S. only). Kick-off will be at 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

Surging Blues

With the exception of the 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 5, Chelsea have been in fine form of late, and the Blues will enter Saturday's contest with back-to-back wins under their belt.

One of the those triumphs came against champions Manchester City, while their last outing was a narrow win at Brighton & Hove Albion. Sarri's men didn't play terrific football but did enough, although the Italian wasn't too pleased after Sunday's contest:

Leicester have played teams from the London area in their last three league outings and haven't fared too well, with just a draw against bottom club Fulham and losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace for their efforts.

The defeat against the Eagles was particularly concerning because the hosts were without star forward Wilfried Zaha, and that usually spells trouble for Palace:

Their recent record against the Blues is not good, although Leicester did battle to a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge in January, despite finishing the match with 10 players.

Their last meeting came in March, when Chelsea needed extra time to beat the Foxes in an FA Cup quarter-final.

Leicester have the sixth-best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just 21 goals, but their attack has only yielded the same amount of goals. Against a more talented and in-form Chelsea team, they should fall short on Saturday.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City