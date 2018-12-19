Larry Fitzgerald: 'No Clue' If Sunday vs. Rams Will Be Final Home Game

John Amis/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald isn't divulging if Sunday's clash with the Los Angeles Rams will be the final home game of his illustrious career.

When asked about that possibility by Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Fitzgerald said he has "no clue" if it will mark the end of the line for him.

Fitzgerald also provided a slightly more detailed response, saying, "It may. It may not. NFL careers end every Sunday. I'm just blessed to be able to play the game I love."

Although Fitzgerald has been asked often about retirement in recent years, he has continued to play for the only NFL team he has ever known.

He even stuck with the team through a transitional period that saw head coach Bruce Arians step down and quarterback Carson Palmer retire during the offseason.

That has led to a frustrating 3-11 campaign in 2018.

With rookie quarterback Josh Rosen under center, the 35-year-old Fitzgerald's production has suffered, as he has just 59 receptions for 645 yards and five touchdowns this season after topping 100 catches and 1,000 yards in each of the previous three seasons.

Fitzgerald is in the final year of his contract, but he suggested that if he does return for a 16th season in 2019, it will likely be for the Cards: "I have never had any desire to play anywhere else. I started here."

Fitz said that Sunday's game against the Rams at State Farm Stadium will be "no different than any other game," but the atmosphere may suggest otherwise.

Cardinals fans will want to salute arguably the greatest player in franchise history in case it is the final time they get to see him play in person.

That should make for a more raucous atmosphere than a 3-11 team would typically enjoy at this point in the season.

Regardless of what the future holds for Fitzgerald, the 11-time Pro Bowler is a future Hall of Famer and undoubtedly among the best wideouts to ever lace up the cleats.