Ranking the Top Fights of the UFC on Fox Era

Donald Miralle/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

For seven years the UFC and Fox have been a fantastic partnership. It brought a slew of UFC events across the varied networks in the Fox portfolio and delivered a treasure trove of amazing action for fans.

It started with a heavyweight title fight with Hollywood stars taking in the action and finished with a lightweight brawl that may have set-up interesting big time matches in 2019.

Between those two events were sensational fights and performances all across the globe. From Boston to Brisbane to Tokyo to Stockholm. The UFC and Fox partnership allowed for the sport to grow and access more mainstream coverage. It helped legitimize MMA alongside its peers. Now results can be seen on tickers and websites with every other major sports result.

As we look back fondly on these seven years, we have to ask the question of what were the standout fights. Which wars will last on in our memories and go down as the classics. What will the next generation of fans go back to watch?

This is the answer.

Here are the 10 best fights from the seven-year partnership between the UFC and Fox.