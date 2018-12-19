FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Headline TOTW 14

MB Media/Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and provided two assists as Barcelona beat Levante 5-0 on Sunday, and as a result he heads FIFA 19's Ultimate Team of the Week 14.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is joined by fellow La Liga star Antoine Griezmann, who was crucial as Atletico Madrid got a victory over Real Valladolid.

Gabriel Jesus takes his place in the starting XI after getting back on the scoresheet in Manchester City's win against Everton.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's Fabinho is also included, along with Ajax duo Daley Blind and Hakim Ziyech, who both scored hat-tricks in an 8-0 win over De Graafschap.



Here is the team in full:

Messi Dazzles in Week 14

Messi produces extraordinary displays so regularly that it can be easy to take them for granted, but his showing against Levante did not go unnoticed as he was involved in every goal of a thrashing.

He set up Luis Suarez's opener in the 35th minute before getting three of his own inside the hour mark.

The Argentinian then played in Gerard Pique to complete the drubbing two minutes from time to complete a perfect display on the road:

Barcelona have a three-point lead at the top of La Liga, and Messi has a combined contribution of 24 goals and assists in 14 appearances:

The 31-year-old's latest in-form card sees him boosted to an overall rating of 96, which includes a 98 for dribbling.

Griezmann played a similarly key role for Atleti as they beat Valladolid 3-2 as he scored two, including an 80th-minute winner, and assisted the other.

The Frenchman continues to be Diego Simeone's main attacking threat and Atleti remain hot on the heels of Barca in the title race:

Griezmann is boosted to a 91 overall rating in the latest Team of the Week, and deservedly boasts 90s for pace and dribbling, as well as 89 for shooting.

Before Saturday's 3-1 defeat of Everton, Brazilian striker Jesus seemed one of few City players unhappy under Pep Guardiola.

He was scoreless in the league since August and had been overlooked as the starting No. 9 against Chelsea despite Sergio Aguero being injured.

Just 22 minutes into the clash against the Toffees, though, the 21-year-old had the ball in the back of the net. And he scored again just after half-time as the Sky Blues easily negotiated a potentially tricky fixture.

It was an assured performance from the young striker and an ideal way to answer his critics:

Jesus will now be high on confidence as City look to dominate the busy Christmas period and get back on top of the Premier League table.