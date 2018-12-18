Watch: D'Angelo Russell Scores 22, Hits Clutch 3 in Revenge Win vs. Lakers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell made the Los Angeles Lakers pay for trading him away in 2017 on Tuesday.

Russell led the Nets to a 115-110 win over the Purple and Gold at Barclays Center with 22 points, 13 assists and four rebounds. He drilled the biggest shot of the game after the Lakers had closed within three, calmly hitting a three-pointer over Kyle Kuzma to push the advantage back to six with less than 30 seconds remaining.

His effort propelled the 14-18 Nets to their sixth straight win and moved them just 1.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Russell scored 32 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and 29 points against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 7 during the streak and continued his impressive play against his former team.

