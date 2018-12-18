Watch: D'Angelo Russell Scores 22, Hits Clutch 3 in Revenge Win vs. Lakers

4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Right Arrow Icon

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell made the Los Angeles Lakers pay for trading him away in 2017 on Tuesday.

Russell led the Nets to a 115-110 win over the Purple and Gold at Barclays Center with 22 points, 13 assists and four rebounds. He drilled the biggest shot of the game after the Lakers had closed within three, calmly hitting a three-pointer over Kyle Kuzma to push the advantage back to six with less than 30 seconds remaining.

His effort propelled the 14-18 Nets to their sixth straight win and moved them just 1.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Russell scored 32 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and 29 points against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 7 during the streak and continued his impressive play against his former team.

